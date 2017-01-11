RedEye will become a weekly publication in February

After 15 years as a free daily newspaper, the RedEye will transition to weekly distribution starting in February. The publication, which is owned and produced by the Chicago Tribune, announced on Tuesday that it would begin focusing its print efforts on an expanded Thursday edition, ceasing its current weekday publishing schedule.

“We’re proud to have served Chicagoans of all ages all across the whole city ever since [we began publishing], and our days of innovation and service journalism aren’t over,” the publication said in a statement. RedEye added that it would integrate its online presence with chicagotribune.com, while continuing to produce digital content via social media and its “Eat. Drink. Do.” newsletter.

The revamped Thursday edition will be twice the size of its current weekday papers and offer expanded entertainment and weekend content, according to Crain’s. The restructuring will also include an undisclosed number of layoffs, according Chicago Tribune spokeswoman Dana Meyer.

RedEye’s last weekday issue will be published February 3, with the new weekly paper scheduled to hit the stands February 9.

