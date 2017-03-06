  • Blog
Remy Bumppo Theatre Company announces 2017–18 season

By Kris Vire Posted: Monday March 6 2017, 10:46am

Photograph: Brandon Dahlquist Photography
Greenhouse Theater Center exterior

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company this morning announced a lineup of three plays for its 2017–18 season, the company’s 21st.

The plays include a revival of Thornton Wilder’s sprawling 1942 comedy The Skin of Our Teeth (Oct 4–Nov 12). Krissy Vanderwarker will direct the Pulitzer Prize–winning play, with Kareem Bandealy playing George Antrobus, the patriarch of a family that manages to survive across eons.

Remy Bumppo artistic director Nick Sandys will stage Puff: Believe It or Not (Nov 22–Jan 7), which is described as “a world premiere adaptation” of a salon comedy by 19th-century French writer Eugène Scribe, in Ranjit Bolt’s 2004 adapation. The cast will feature Remy Bumppo artistic associates David Darlow, Kelsey Brennan, Greg Matthew Anderson and Peter A. Davis.

In the spring, Keira Fromm will direct the U.S. premiere of hang, a drama by British writer debbie tucker green in which a crime victim is allowed to decide the perpetrator’s mode of execution. Lowercase-preferring playwright green is newly popular in Chicago; the current season has also seen the U.S. premieres of her dirty butterfly, staged last fall by Halcyon Theatre and Blind Owl, and truth and reconciliation, opening later this month in a Sideshow Theatre Company production. Remy Bumppo’s hang will star Karen Aldridge and Annabel Armour. All three productions will be staged at the Greenhouse Theater Center.

