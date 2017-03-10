Ring in St. Patrick's Day early with Tullamore D.E.W. and Time Out

We know there's no shortage of St. Patrick's Day celebrations happening in the city, but since it's a holiday that we love (music, dancing, food and flowing beverages? We're in!) we're kicking the party off early on March 16 at Henry's (18 W Hubbard St) with our friends from Tullamore D.E.W.

Join us for a night of D.E.W. and a Brew pairing specials—the Tullamore team will teach guests all about the joy of the pint and a drop, sipping Irish whiskey along with a great beer—and live music performances from the Bearfish Paddlers and Flatfoot 56. Entry to the event is free, just RSVP here.

If you think the luck of the Irish has really rubbed off on you then grab your best friend and enter for your chance to win a trip to the Tullamore D.E.W. distillery in Ireland. To enter, follow @tullamoredewus on Instagram, take a photo of your favorite D.E.W. & a brew pairing, or of you and a friend, (who are at least 25 years old) and post with #dewandabrewtour #sweepstakes and tag @tullamoredewus. Visit dewandabrewtour.com/sweeps for official rules.

We're also celebrating early in Madison on March 12 at the Great Dane (we know it's a road trip, but Madison is obviously worth it) and on March 15 at Buckledown Brewery & Irish Times in Lyons, so dig out your best green gear and meet us over a pint and a drop.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.