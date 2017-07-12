SAUCED Night Market coming to House of Vans in August

SAUCED Night Market, the popular pop-up bazaar that features local food, drink and retail vendors in a party-like setting, will hit the House of Vans for its free August 11 event. The West Loop concert venue and skate park will play host to 50 booths from Chicago chefs and makers from 5 to 11pm.

New food and drink vendors Taste of the Philippines and forthcoming West Town beer hall Funkenhousen join returning conveyors like Soothsayer, Prince Po’ Boys and Nikki Darling Confections. Food trucks including Bruges Brothers and Lunchbox will also be on hand.

On the retail side, look for newcomers including vintage motorcycle shop Federal Moto, dirtbag prints-and-patches collective Cult Runner, ceramics and jewelry maker Leah Ball and feminist design studio Vichcraft; regulars include Fourth is King, Norman Leigh, Rust Belt Americana and Verdant Matter. You can wet your whistle with Goose Island beers and whiskey from Rabbit Hole Distilling. Artists Marco Miller and Two Bit will be painting a mural on the House of Vans stage during the market; completed works by both will be on display in the upstairs lounge. Watch the Facebook event page for a complete vendor lineup to be announced.

