  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

‘Saved by the Bell’ pop-up to donate percentage of sales to the ACLU

By Elizabeth Atkinson Posted: Thursday February 2 2017, 6:43pm

‘Saved by the Bell’ pop-up to donate percentage of sales to the ACLU
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Wikimedia Commons/pixelpunk

Still searching for your Valentine's Day plans or not sure of what to do on President's Day? Saved by the Bell fans should head to Saved by the Max, the pop-up that's taking its concept on tour starting in June (the last day of the Max in Chicago is May 31). The restaurant that's taken residency in the SFCo space in Wicker Park will be donating $10 of the reservation fee and a portion of all food and beverage purchases on both days to the American Civil Liberties Union.

The Valentine's Day service is a $40 per person prix fixe and includes an appetizer, specialty cocktail, choice of entree and a glass of wine. If you purchase in advance, Goose Island Bourbon County Stout floats will also be available as an upgrade, so get your best Zack & Kelly, Jessie & Slater or Lisa & Screech on. On President's Day, the dinner will be à la carte, but $5 cocktails, $5 house wines and $3 Goose Island specials will be available for purchase.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Elizabeth Atkinson 273 Posts

Elizabeth Atkinson is the Restaurants and Bars Editor at Time Out Chicago. She's always out of gin. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @elizabethrose14.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest