‘Saved by the Bell’ pop-up to donate percentage of sales to the ACLU

Still searching for your Valentine's Day plans or not sure of what to do on President's Day? Saved by the Bell fans should head to Saved by the Max, the pop-up that's taking its concept on tour starting in June (the last day of the Max in Chicago is May 31). The restaurant that's taken residency in the SFCo space in Wicker Park will be donating $10 of the reservation fee and a portion of all food and beverage purchases on both days to the American Civil Liberties Union.

The Valentine's Day service is a $40 per person prix fixe and includes an appetizer, specialty cocktail, choice of entree and a glass of wine. If you purchase in advance, Goose Island Bourbon County Stout floats will also be available as an upgrade, so get your best Zack & Kelly, Jessie & Slater or Lisa & Screech on. On President's Day, the dinner will be à la carte, but $5 cocktails, $5 house wines and $3 Goose Island specials will be available for purchase.