Schubas Tavern's Harmony Grill is closing to make way for new restaurant

Since opening in 1995, Harmony Grill has been serving up pre-show meals to concert-goers and hungry patrons at the adjacent Schubas Tavern. On Sunday, January 22, the restaurant will serve its final plate of mac and cheese before closing to make way for a forthcoming renovation and expansion of the venue's dining area.

The long-running Chicago music venue, which was purchased by local production company Audiotree in 2015, announced the closure of Harmony Grill via a post on Instagram. The same post also revealed the owner's plans to open a new restaurant called Tied House, deriving its name from the history of the building that houses Schubas—the bar was once partially owned by (or “tied” to) the Schlitz brewery, and the beer’s ornate logo is prominently featured on the building. Schubas is among five former Schlitz tied houses in Chicago that were granted landmark status in 2011.

According to the post, Tied House will be “a new modern concept” that will feature “local, midwestern ingredients realized together in a simple and delicious menu.” The new restaurant will also have a larger footprint than Harmony Grill, with a new expansion taking over the parking lot directly to the south of Schubas. Audiotree did not offer any details about the current timeframe for the renovations and expansion, but it's safe to say that your dining options at Schubas will be somewhat limited in the coming months.

