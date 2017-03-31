See Macy's in full bloom at the annual Flower Show

Macy's on State Street is showing off spring colors a little earlier than the rest of the city—and we're not talking about fashion choices. The annual Macy's Flower Show is on now, and boy is it stunning. This year's theme, Carnival, makes you feel like you're at the most beautiful sideshow you've ever seen. Macy's Flower Show is on display through April 9 at the State Street location, but feast your eyes on the budding beauties below until you can check it out in person.
All photos by Jaclyn Rivas
