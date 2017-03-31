  • Blog
  • Shopping & Style
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

See Macy's in full bloom at the annual Flower Show

By Erin Delahanty Posted: Friday March 31 2017, 2:25pm

See Macy's in full bloom at the annual Flower Show
Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

Macy's on State Street is showing off spring colors a little earlier than the rest of the city—and we're not talking about fashion choices. The annual Macy's Flower Show is on now, and boy is it stunning. This year's theme, Carnival, makes you feel like you're at the most beautiful sideshow you've ever seen. Macy's Flower Show is on display through April 9 at the State Street location, but feast your eyes on the budding beauties below until you can check it out in person.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

All photos by Jaclyn Rivas

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Erin Delahanty 18 Posts

Erin is the Associate Publisher of Time Out Chicago, Time Out Los Angeles and Time Out San Francisco. If there's a DJ involved, she'll always request Beyoncé. Follow her on twitter at @edelahanty.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest