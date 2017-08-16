  • Blog
  City Life
See photos from Time Out Chicago’s August Sunset Sail Happy Hour

By Posted: Wednesday August 16 2017, 11:45am

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Nearly 300 guests joined Time Out Chicago aboard the Mystic Blue on Lake Michigan Tuesday night, the final installment of this summer’s Sunset Sail Happy Hour series. Breezy conditions and cool temperatures didn't stop anyone from enjoying the sights and sips, including complimentary Francis Coppola Diamond Collection wines and blue Curaçao Cooler cocktails courtesy of the Curaçao Tourist Board. Many attendees took part in a Curaçao-sponsored limbo contest on the upper deck, with the lucky (and limber) winner earning roundtrip tickets to the Caribbean island. Check out photos of last night’s fun, and we’ll see you next summer!

