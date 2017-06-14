See photos from Time Out Chicago’s June Sunset Sail Happy Hour

More than 250 guests boarded the Mystic Blue Tuesday night for Time Out Chicago’s first Sunset Sail Happy Hour of the season. Despite the possibility of rain in the forecast, the weather turned out to be perfect for the two-hour cruise on Lake Michigan. Guests enjoyed complimentary Francis Coppola Diamond Collection wines and Jose Cuervo cocktails and highly Instagrammable skyline views. Check out photos from the event, and mark your calendar for the next two cruises on July 18 and August 15—tickets are available now.
All photographs by Jordan Avery
Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ