See photos from Time Out Chicago’s June Sunset Sail Happy Hour

By Time Out Chicago editors Posted: Wednesday June 14 2017, 12:51pm

Photograph: Jordan Avery

More than 250 guests boarded the Mystic Blue Tuesday night for Time Out Chicago’s first Sunset Sail Happy Hour of the season. Despite the possibility of rain in the forecast, the weather turned out to be perfect for the two-hour cruise on Lake Michigan. Guests enjoyed complimentary Francis Coppola Diamond Collection wines and Jose Cuervo cocktails and highly Instagrammable skyline views. Check out photos from the event, and mark your calendar for the next two cruises on July 18 and August 15—tickets are available now.

All photographs by Jordan Avery

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Staff writer
By Time Out Chicago editors 130 Posts

Bringing you the best cultural, culinary, and creative offerings in Chicago. Explore the city with us on Facebook and Twitter @TimeOutChicago.

For any feedback or for more information email

