See what made Preservation Chicago's annual list of 7 'endangered' structures

Chicago is full of beautiful buildings, but some of these landmark structures are in danger of becoming history, literally. Preservation Chicago released its 14th annual most endangered buildings list on Wednesday.

The group identified seven buildings or structures it believes are most at risk of being demolished in 2017. According to Preservation Chicago, the goal of the list is to “spotlight these structures, features and landscapes and encourage their reuse and possible restoration and renovation, which can positively impact and enhance our city, looking to the future."

The seven most endangered structures in Chicago in 2017 (also known as the “Chicago 7”) are:

Altgeld Gardens

Union Station Power House (301 W Taylor St)

Madison-Pulaski commercial district in West Garfield Park

Cornell Store and Flats (1230-1232 E 75th St)

Jackson Park and the South Shore Cultural Center

Lake Michigan water cribs

Public sculptures throughout Loop and downtown

