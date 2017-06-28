Shake Shack is opening in Willis Tower... in 2019

Hot on the heels of opening a new location in the West Loop last month, Shake Shack is expanding its Chicago footprint once again with another outpost—this time in Willis Tower. Though the New York burger import won't open until 2019, it's likely that it will be accompanied by a handful of other exciting food and drink options.

As reported by the Chicago Tribune, property owner Blackstone Group has ambitious plans to expand the lower floors of Willis Tower by 300,000 square feet, which would eventually be filled with bars, restaurants, shops and entertainment. Shake Shack is just one of those restaurants, but Tribune reports that the offerings would range from fast food to high-end dining to post-work cocktails. The entire expansion will be topped with an outdoor space and is budgeted to ring in at a cool $500 million.

When it opens, this will be Shake Shack's fifth location in the Chicagoland area, joining its counterparts in River North, Chicago Athletic Association, West Loop and Skokie. One step closer to total burger domination.