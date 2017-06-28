  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Shake Shack is opening in Willis Tower... in 2019

By Morgan Olsen Posted: Wednesday June 28 2017, 12:47pm

Shake Shack is opening in Willis Tower... in 2019
Photograph: Evan Sung

Hot on the heels of opening a new location in the West Loop last month, Shake Shack is expanding its Chicago footprint once again with another outpost—this time in Willis Tower. Though the New York burger import won't open until 2019, it's likely that it will be accompanied by a handful of other exciting food and drink options.

As reported by the Chicago Tribune, property owner Blackstone Group has ambitious plans to expand the lower floors of Willis Tower by 300,000 square feet, which would eventually be filled with bars, restaurants, shops and entertainment. Shake Shack is just one of those restaurants, but Tribune reports that the offerings would range from fast food to high-end dining to post-work cocktails. The entire expansion will be topped with an outdoor space and is budgeted to ring in at a cool $500 million.

When it opens, this will be Shake Shack's fifth location in the Chicagoland area, joining its counterparts in River North, Chicago Athletic Association, West Loop and Skokie. One step closer to total burger domination. 

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Morgan Olsen 46 Posts

Morgan is the editor of Time Out Chicago. She is strongly opposed to the FDA's warning that raw cookie dough is bad for you. Follow her on Twitter @morgancolsen.​

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest