Show off your Jedi threads at a ‘Star Wars’ costume party in Millennium Park this weekend

The Grant Park Music Festival is hosting a tribute to the music of John Williams—the guy who has scored the Star Wars films, the Indiana Jones series and more—this Saturday, July 8 at 8pm. Guest conductor Thomas Wilkins will lead the Grant Park Orchestra through a program that includes the themes from Star Wars and Jurassic Park, “The Imperial March,” “Duel of Fates,” “Hedwig’s Theme” from Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone and excerpts from Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

The fun in Millennium Park will get started before the music begins in Pritzker Pavilion, as Star Wars fans show off their costumes and take a group photo in front of the Bean at 7pm. Attendees are encouraged to come sporting Jedi robes, lightsabers, smuggler vests and Resistance pilot leather jackets. Just think of it as a practice run for cosplaying at Wizard World Chicago Comic Con in August.

If you're sitting on the Great Lawn, admission to the Grant Park Music Festival’s John Williams tribute concert is free, but you’ll need to pony up some cash if you want seats in the pavilion. Just make sure you show up before some scavenging Jawas snatch up all the good spots on the lawn.

