‘Significant Other’ will open About Face Theatre’s 2017–2018 season

By Kris Vire Posted: Wednesday July 26 2017, 3:00pm

Photograph: Ian McLaren
Alex Weisman

About Face Theatre will stage the Chicago premiere of Joshua Harmon’s Significant Other this fall, with Alex Weisman in the starring role of a perpetually single gay man who feels left behind as his female friends keep getting married.

The show will be a co-production with Theater Wit, which had a long-running hit in 2015 with Harmon’s comedy Bad Jews. Significant Other marked the playwright’s Broadway debut earlier this year. Keira Fromm will direct About Face’s production, running November 2 to December 10.

Also on the docket for About Face’s 2017–2018 season are two other Midwest premieres. Time Is on Our Side (March 1–April 8), by Philadelphia writer R. Eric Thomas, is a comedy about best friends Annie and Curtis, who make a podcast that delves into that city’s LGBTQ history; Annie discovers her own family may have had a hidden connection to the early gay-rights movement. Megan Carney will direct. (Incidentally, if you don’t follow Thomas’s Elle magazine column Eric Reads the News, now’s the time to start.)

Fromm returns to direct Bull in a China Shop (May 24–July 1), a comedy by Bryna Turner about Mary Woolley, an early 20th-century activist for women’s education and suffrage, and her partner Jeannette Marks. It premiered just last March in Lincoln Center Theater’s LCT3 series; Kelli Simpkins will lead the cast at About Face. All three plays will be presented at Theater Wit.

Staff writer
By Kris Vire 515 Posts

Kris is a Senior Editor at Time Out Chicago, covering theater and dance, comedy and LGBT events. He can give you the best CTA route to every theater in the city, and you can probably find him at one of them tonight. Follow him on Twitter at @krisvire.

For any feedback or for more information email

