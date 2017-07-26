‘Significant Other’ will open About Face Theatre’s 2017–2018 season

About Face Theatre will stage the Chicago premiere of Joshua Harmon’s Significant Other this fall, with Alex Weisman in the starring role of a perpetually single gay man who feels left behind as his female friends keep getting married.

The show will be a co-production with Theater Wit, which had a long-running hit in 2015 with Harmon’s comedy Bad Jews. Significant Other marked the playwright’s Broadway debut earlier this year. Keira Fromm will direct About Face’s production, running November 2 to December 10.

Also on the docket for About Face’s 2017–2018 season are two other Midwest premieres. Time Is on Our Side (March 1–April 8), by Philadelphia writer R. Eric Thomas, is a comedy about best friends Annie and Curtis, who make a podcast that delves into that city’s LGBTQ history; Annie discovers her own family may have had a hidden connection to the early gay-rights movement. Megan Carney will direct. (Incidentally, if you don’t follow Thomas’s Elle magazine column Eric Reads the News, now’s the time to start.)

Fromm returns to direct Bull in a China Shop (May 24–July 1), a comedy by Bryna Turner about Mary Woolley, an early 20th-century activist for women’s education and suffrage, and her partner Jeannette Marks. It premiered just last March in Lincoln Center Theater’s LCT3 series; Kelli Simpkins will lead the cast at About Face. All three plays will be presented at Theater Wit.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.