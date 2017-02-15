  • Blog
  • Drinking
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Sip a free pint of Daisy Cutter at Half Acre this week

By Jonathan Samples Posted: Wednesday February 15 2017, 12:24pm

Sip a free pint of Daisy Cutter at Half Acre this week
Photograph: Jessica Zerby
Half Acre tap room

What's better than a free beer? We think it might be receiving a free beer while also contributing to a good cause. This week at Half Acre, you can get a free pint of Daisy Cutter just for making a food donation.

The promotion is part of a partnership between Half Acre and the Lincoln Square Friendship Center—a nonprofit food pantry that serves the North Park, Albany Park, Lincoln Square and West Ridge neighborhoods. Anyone of legal drinking age who donates a canned or non-perishable food item at Half Acre's taproom, 4257 N Lincoln Ave, will receive a pint of Daisy Cutter on the house. The food drive runs through Sunday.

Donations collected during the promotion will support the Lincoln Square Friendship Center's two food pantries. If you need a little motivation to do a good deed this week, we can't think of a better incentive.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.   

 

 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Jonathan Samples 157 Posts

Jon is an assistant editor, blogs, at Time Out Chicago. He once ran down a mountain to escape a lightning storm. Follow him on Twitter @strikechords.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest