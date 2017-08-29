Spend ‘An Evening with Jeanine Tesori’ at Victory Gardens September 25

Victory Gardens Theater will host a one-night-only event with composer Jeanine Tesori on September 25, in conjunction with its production of Tesori’s musical Fun Home.

The evening will feature Tesori, who with Fun Home co-writer Lisa Kron became the first all-female team to win the Tony Award for score of a musical at the 2015 ceremony, in conversation with Chicago Tribune theater critic Chris Jones. Doug Peck, musical director of the Victory Gardens production and a six-time Jeff Award winner, will lead musical performances from Fun Home as well as Tesori’s other works, including Caroline, or Change, Violet, Thoroughly Modern Millie and Shrek the Musical. Tickets are $100 and are on sale now.

Fun Home, which was also the winner of four other 2015 Tonys including Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical, begins previews September 19 and opens September 27.

