Stacy Keach to play Ernest Hemingway in Goodman Theatre’s ‘Pamplona’

Stacy Keach will play Ernest Hemingway at the Goodman Theatre this spring, in the world premiere of Pamplona, a new play by Jim McGrath about the novelist’s struggles in the last years of his life. Goodman artistic director Robert Falls will direct.

Pamplona, running from May 19 to June 18 in the Owen Theatre, will mark Keach’s second turn playing Hemingway; he won a Golden Globe Award in 1989 for the TV movie Hemingway. The new play represents Keach’s return to the Goodman a decade after playing the title role in Falls’s ostentatious, acclaimed production of Shakespeare’s King Lear. It also marks a reunion of sorts for Keach and McGrath, who worked on Keach’s Mike Hammer TV movies in the ’90s.

Pamplona takes the place of the previously announced Lady in Denmark, Dael Orlandersmith’s solo play to be directed by Chay Yew, which will be rescheduled.

