Stacy Keach to play Ernest Hemingway in Goodman Theatre’s ‘Pamplona’

By Kris Vire Posted: Thursday February 16 2017, 2:19pm

Photograph: courtesy Goodman Theatre
Stacy Keach

Stacy Keach will play Ernest Hemingway at the Goodman Theatre this spring, in the world premiere of Pamplona, a new play by Jim McGrath about the novelist’s struggles in the last years of his life. Goodman artistic director Robert Falls will direct.

Pamplona, running from May 19 to June 18 in the Owen Theatre, will mark Keach’s second turn playing Hemingway; he won a Golden Globe Award in 1989 for the TV movie Hemingway. The new play represents Keach’s return to the Goodman a decade after playing the title role in Falls’s ostentatious, acclaimed production of Shakespeare’s King Lear. It also marks a reunion of sorts for Keach and McGrath, who worked on Keach’s Mike Hammer TV movies in the ’90s.

Pamplona takes the place of the previously announced Lady in Denmark, Dael Orlandersmith’s solo play to be directed by Chay Yew, which will be rescheduled.

Staff writer
By Kris Vire 400 Posts

Kris is a Senior Editor at Time Out Chicago, covering theater and dance, comedy and LGBT events. He can give you the best CTA route to every theater in the city, and you can probably find him at one of them tonight. Follow him on Twitter at @krisvire.

