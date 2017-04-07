Stephanie Izard is hosting a Medieval pop-up dinner and, no, this isn't a joke

Remember last week when we told you that we couldn't wait for Stephanie Izard's Medieval-themed restaurant Goat of Arms? That was an April Fool's joke, but Izard was inspired by our lighthearted nod at her expanding restaurant empire. Next Tuesday and Wednesday, we're teaming up with Izard and company to make all of our Medieval dining dreams come to life during a pop-up dinner in the Little Goat Diner event space.

The meal will take place on April 11 and 12 at 7pm and features beer from Goose Island as well as cocktails (they'll be served in goblets, of course). And don't forget the menu, which will include meat legs—yes, meat legs—and side dishes, all served amid resplendent Medieval decor.

Tickets for Stephanie Izard, Time Out Chicago and Goose Island present Goat of Arms go on sale at 2pm today, and you better act fast as there are only 38 tickets available each night. Tickets are $75 per person ($95 including tax and gratuity) and include all food and drinks.

Feeling lucky? We're giving away two tickets to each night the dinner.

