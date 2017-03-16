Summer 2017 dates are here for Chicago City Markets farmers markets

The dates have been released for the Daley Plaza Market and Maxwell Street Market farmers markets, kicking off in May. It officially feels like the cold is gone when we start getting these kinds of announcements, so let's all hang onto the promise of warm weather soon. With flowers, seasonal produce, prepared foods perfect for lunch and hand-made products, it'll be farmer's market season soon. Spring and summer weather is really just around the corner.

We can't wait to get our hands on tacos from Rubi's at Maxwell Street Market without worrying about how cold it is or serendipitously buying a bouquet of flowers to bring a special bit of warmth into our apartments. Check out the dates below and mark your calendars for this upcoming farmers market season.

Sundays:

Maxwell Street Market: Desplaines Street and Taylor Street; year round, 7am–3pm.

Bronzeville Market: 47th Street and King Drive (new location); July 16–September 10, 8am–1pm.

Tuesdays:

Federal Plaza: Adams Street and Dearborn Parkway; May 16–October 31, 7am–3pm.

Columbus Park: Congress Parkway and Central Avenue; July 11–September 12, 2–7pm.

Lincoln Square: 2301 W Leland Avenue; June 6–October 31, 7am–1pm.

North Lawndale Market: 1420 S Albany Ave; August 29–October 31, 2:30–5:30pm.

Wednesdays:

La Follette Park: 1333 N Laramie Ave; July 12–September 13, 2–7pm.

Pullman: 111th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue; July 5–October 25, 7am–1pm.

Roseland Market: 109th Street and Wentworth Avenue; August 30–November 1; 2:30–5:30pm.

Thursdays:

Daley Plaza: 50 W Washington Street; May 11–October 26, 7am–3pm.

Austin Market: Chicago Avenue and Mayfield Avenue (new location); July 13–September 14, 2–7pm.

Saturdays:

Division Street: Division Street and Dearborn Parkway; May 13–October 28, 7am–1pm.

Englewood/Anchor House: 76th Street and Racine Avenue; July 15–September 16, 8am–1pm.

Lincoln Park: Armitage Avenue and Orchard Street; June 3–October 28, 7am–1pm.

Printers Row: Dearborn Street and Polk Street; June 17–October 28, 7am–1pm.

