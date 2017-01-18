Take a free ride on the Navy Pier Ferris Wheel

You've got until noon today to take a free spin on Navy Pier's new-ish Centennial Wheel. The free rides are being offered to celebrate the new year and remind Chicagoans that the wheel is open year-round (duh, it's Chicago, you have to get used to the cold). The wheel's enclosed and heated gondolas make for a warm vantage point for scoping out the city's skyline—and the lake does look pretty cool frozen over.

The free rides end at noon or after 1,700 rides, whichever comes first, so hustle down to Navy Pier if you want to take advantage.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.