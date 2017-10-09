Taylor Swift is coming to Rosemont in December

The old Taylor Swift may be unable to come to the phone right now, but the new one is coming to Rosemont’s Allstate Arena on December 7 to headline the annual B96 Jingle Bash. The concert will be one of Swift’s first performances following the release of her new album, Reputation, which will hit record stores and streaming platforms on November 10.

Swift isn’t the only high-profile pop star on the Jingle Bash lineup—she’ll be joined by ’90s boy band the Backstreet Boys, “Work From Home” singers Fifth Harmony, recent MTV VMAs Best New Artist winner Khalid and socially conscious rapper Logic.

If you want to be among the first people to see “Look What You Made Me Do” performed live, tickets to the Jingle Bash are on sale now via Ticketmaster for $90–$225.

