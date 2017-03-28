The 10 best things to do in Chicago this week

North Side rockers Twin Peaks are holding a special benefit concert for the ACLU this week, along with local bands Redgrave and Deeper. Head to the Bottle for a night of cheap beer and homegrown rock. (Empty Bottle, 1035 N Western Ave, Wed 9pm. $25)

Chicago Improv Fest is taking over Stage 773 and the Athenaeum Theatre this week and weekend, so you can catch anywhere from one to 30 great sets in just a few days. SNL’s Rachel Dratch, 30 Rock’s Scott Adsit, and more masters of improvisation return to Chicago for the fest. (Various venues, Tue-Sun. See site for full schedule)

Art AIDS America is officially in its final week in Chicago, so catch it before it leaves. The traveling exhibition explores the AIDS epidemic’s impact on LGBTQ art and culture. (Alphawood Gallery, 2401 N Halsted St, Wed 11am–8pm; Thu-Sun 11am-6pm. Free)

See a screening of The Deportation of Innocence, which explores what happens to four children when their parents are deported. The film will be followed by a panel of immigration experts—come ready to learn. (Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E Washington St, Thu 6pm. Free)

Avant-garde singer Jenny Hval brings her electro-pop songs about vampires and menstrual blood to Lincoln Hall this week. Her latest work is called Blood Bitch, which succinctly sums up her artistic brand. (Lincoln Hall, 2424 N Lincoln Ave, Thu 8pm. $15)

Head up to Lincoln Square for DOC10 Film Festival, where ten of the most exciting new documentaries will be screened Thursday through Sunday. Topics include Ferguson, John Coltrane and JonBenét Ramsey. (Davis Theatre, 4616 N Lincoln Ave, Thu-Sun 7pm-11pm. $10)

Jackalope Theatre’s The Snare tackles family drama, Christian liberalism, and, of course, seeing the Devil. You know, totally normal stuff. (Broadway Armory Park, 5917 N Broadway, Thu-Fri 8pm. $5-$25)

Indie-rock duo Foxygen brings their impossibly catchy tunes to the Vic on Friday night. Their latest album, Hang, enlisted a 40-piece symphony orchestra to accompany each song. (Vic Theatre, 3145 N Sheffield Ave, Fri 8pm. $22)

The inimitable Bernadette Peters is joined by the Boston Pops Orchestra for one night at the Auditorium Theatre. Peters will sing a collection of Broadway standards you can’t help but love. (Auditorium Theatre, 50 E Congress Pkwy, Fri 7pm. $35-$216)

The beloved Baconfest returns to Chicago for an artery-clogging celebration of everyone’s favorite breakfast meat. Loosen your belt for a night of bacon dishes and bacon-infused cocktails (uh, what?). (UIC Forum, 725 W Roosevelt Rd, Fri 7pm. $100)

