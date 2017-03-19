The 11 best things to do in Chicago this week

1. Unlock the secrets of life

At—where else?—the Field Museum. With their latest exhibit, Specimens: Unlocking the Secrets of Life, the Field puts thousands of its usually-in-storage specimens out for the public. You might just find the meaning of life. (Field Museum, 1400 S Lake Shore Dr, Mon–Fri 9am–5pm. Requires Discovery or All-Access tickets, $30–$36)

2. Catch awesome comedy from kids

If you haven’t seen That’s Weird, Grandma yet, you’re missing out on a truly unique Chicago theater experience. A troupe of (adult) actors performs skits and songs that CPS grade school students wrote themselves. (Neo-Futurarium, 5153 N Ashland Ave, Mon 4pm. $12, kids under 12 $6)

3. See Broadway stars in Chicago

Concert For America: Stand Up! Sing Out! is bringing a very impressive roster of Broadway singers and songwriters to Chicago to raise funds for an equally impressive roster of organizations in need. Performers include Chita Rivera, Ana Gasteyer, Alice Ripley and more. (Auditorium Theatre, 50 E Congress Pkwy, Mon 8pm. $18-$103)

4. Show off your deep-cut knowledge

Start the week off at the top of your mental game at Parts & Labor’s weekly trivia night. It’s the perfect place to kick back and shake off your case of the Mondays. (Parts & Labor, 2727 N Milwaukee Ave, Mon 9pm. Free)

5. Take a trip to Spain

Not really—this is Time Out Chicago, not Time Out España. But you can hit up the annual Chicago Flamenco Festival this whole month, where incredible Spanish dancers will have you thinking you’re in Madrid. (Various venues, Mon–Fri; check website for complete details)

6. Get involved with your city

Weekly series The Girl Talk brings together Chicago grassroots organizers and activists for a night of invigorating conversation. Spend your evening learning from Chicago’s most influential women. (Hideout, 1354 W Wabansia Ave, Wed 6:30pm. $5)

7. Show off your sitcom chops

This week, Joe’s on Weed is hosting The Office trivia night. Show your friends just how well you can quote Michael Scott at Joe’s. Tables are all reserved, but they take walk-ins on a first-come first-serve basis. (Joe’s Bar, 940 W Weed St, Wed 8pm. Free)

8. Kick-start the weekend a little early

Dance your butt off at Berlin’s weekly Thursday night dance party, Stardust. This week’s theme is “Acid Dreams,” with $2 PBRs and $6 shots. Come ready to party. (Berlin, 954 W Belmont Ave, Thu 10pm. $5–$7)

9. Get cultured

Conductor and pianist Bramwell Tovey will lead the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in a tribute to American composer George Gershwin. Get ready for some Rhapsody in Blue and An American in Paris. (Symphony Center, 220 S Michigan Ave, Fri 7:30pm. $36–$157)

10. Go to an indie-electronic show

Kurt Wagner goes from country-soul to electronic on Lambchop’s latest album, FLOTUS. Since the album was written before January 20, we’ll go ahead and assume it’s all about Michelle Obama. (Lincoln Hall, 2424 N Lincoln Ave, Fri 9pm. $22)

11. Take a late-night field trip

Head down to the Museum of Science and Industry for their evening program, MSI After Hours: Extreme Ice. The night will feature a peek into MSI’s latest exhibit, Extreme Ice (duh), cocktails, snacks, music and more. (Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S Lake Shore Dr, Fri 7pm. $30)

