The 14 best things to do with kids in March

Thankfully we've enjoyed a mostly mild winter with equally mild amounts of cabin fever from the little ones. Make it through the home stretch to spring with plenty of activities to keep your kids occupied and entertained. And for those less-than-warm winter days there's always the city's best indoor playgrounds to help burn off some of their boundless energy.

1. Wild Wednesdays at Garfield Park Conservatory

Let your little ones get up-close-and-personal with the natural world with animal encounters. For once you can let them play in the dirt and call it an educational experience. (Garfield Park Conservatory, 300 N Central Park Ave. Wednesdays at 4pm; free.)

2. Juicebox

Help your kids burn off some pre-nap energy at this recurring event featuring musical and theatrical performances to get the creative juices flowing. (Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E Washington St. Mar 3, 17, 31; free. Garfield Park Conservatory, 300 N Central Park Ave, Mar 4, 18; free.)

3. The Snowy Day and other stories by Ezra Jack Keats

Celebrate Emerald City Theatre's 100th performance, which brings together the works of Caldecott-winning children's author and illustrator. (Apollo Theater, 2540 N Lincoln Ave. Mar 4, 11 at 10:30am, Mar 5, 12 19, 26 at 1pm; $19–$29.)

4. Chicago's 180th birthday

Celebrate the founding of our beloved city with family-friendly storytelling and crafts—and, of course, birthday cake—all free for Illinois residents. (Chicago History Museum, 1601 N Clark St. Mar 4 at 10am; free.)

5. Polar Plunge

Brave little souls can take a dip in the icy waters of Lake Michigan for a good cause (proceeds from the event benefit Special Olympics Chicago) at the annual Polar Plunge. (North Avenue Beach, 1600 N Lake Shore Dr. Mar 5 at 10am; free to watch, fundraising minimum required to participate.)

6. Neighborhoods of the World

Navy Pier's global exploration continues with a cultural tour of Italy, Lithuania, Mexico and Greece. Enjoy traditional food, art, performances and more each week to help your kids become global citizens. (Navy Pier, 600 E Grand Ave. Mar 5, 12, 19, 26 at 12pm; free.)

7. Dyeing of the Chicago River

It's not really St. Patrick's Day in Chicago until the river turns green. Young kids (and kids at heart) will be dazzled as the Journeymen Plumber's Local Union 130 magically turn orange powder into vibrant green water. (Chicago River at Michigan Ave and Wacker Dr. Mar 11 at 9am; free.)

8. Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade

Dance a merry jig as bagpipes, floats and the bounciest Irish dancers you've ever seen make their way downtown to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. (Columbus Dr from Balbo Dr to Monroe St. Mar 11 at 12pm; free.)

9. Maple Sugaring Spring Fever

This sticky-sweet event might result in a few kids bouncing off the walls, but it's all in the name of education—and delicious, delicious maple syrup. Kids can learn how to collect sap, watch a tree-tapping demonstration and squeeze in some samples. (Naper Settlement, 523 S Webster St, Naperville, IL. Mar 11 at 10am, Mar 12 at 1pm; $12 adults, $8 kids 4–12.)

10. South Side Irish Parade

Chicago loves to keep the wearing 'o the green going with the family-friendly South Side Irish Parade, featuring marching bands, floats and even more Irish dancers. (Western Ave from 103rd St to 115th St. Mar 12 at 12pm; free.)

11. The Great and Terrible Wizard of Oz

Fair warning, this reimagined take on Dorothy and her band of misfits might be a little too dark for younger kids, but is suitable for tweens and teens. (Chopin Theatre, 1543 W Division St. Mar 17–May 7 at various date and times; $15–$35.)

12. Chicagoland Family Pet Expo

Find your newest four-legged family member or just shop for gifts and treats for your current furry friends, or sign them up for the baseball-themed pet parade. (Arlington Park Racetrack, 2200 W Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights, IL. Mar 17 at 1pm, Mar 18 at 9am, Mar 19 at 10am; $10, $5 kids 3–12.)

13. Ice Skating in Millennium Park

It's the final days to strap on some skates and take a lap around the rink before spring finally heats and the ice melts away until next season. (McCormick Tribune Ice Rink, 11 N Michigan Ave. Through Mar 6; free, $12 skate rental.)

14. "Brick by Brick"

Thankfully the hands-on LEGO exhibit extended its stay at the Museum of Science and Industry to give kids more time to explore architecture and engineering through blocks. To celebrate the extension a 5-foot-tall replica of the Ferris wheel that debuted at the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago is being added to the collection. (Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S Lake Shore Dr. Through Sept 4, 9:30am–4pm daily; $27–$45, kids $18–$32.)

