The Budlong Hot Chicken teases fourth location at Merchandise Mart

By Morgan Olsen Posted: Friday July 14 2017, 11:54am

Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

Just when we thought the hot chicken craze had come to a simmer, the Budlong is turning things up a notch with a new location in the works. Founder and creative director Jared Leonard told the Chicago Tribune that the poultry emporium will bring breakfast biscuit sandwiches to the Merchandise Mart early next year. The location is slated to open in the first quarter of 2018 in the food court on the second floor of the Mart.

Situated just off the Brown Line, the Merchandise Mart locale would join Budlong's three other venues scattered throughout the city: Revival Food Hall in the Loop, Lincoln Park and Lincoln Square. According to the Tribune's interview, Budlong's forthcoming shop will also offer its signature spicy fried chicken, biscuits and gravy and something called "glazed spudnuts," doughnuts made with potato flour. Now might be a good time to reroute your morning commute. 

Staff writer
By Morgan Olsen 63 Posts

Morgan is the editor of Time Out Chicago. She is strongly opposed to the FDA's warning that raw cookie dough is bad for you. Follow her on Twitter @morgancolsen.​

