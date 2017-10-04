The Cubs will hold NLDS viewing parties at the Park at Wrigley this weekend

The Chicago Cubs will play the first two games of the National League Division Series on the road this weekend, but you can still watch them at Wrigley Field.

The team will host ticketed viewing parties for Friday and Saturday’s games against NL East champs the Washington Nationals at the Park at Wrigley. Admission is $10, with proceeds going to Cubs Charities, and tickets can be purchased in advance at parkatwrigley.com. Gates open both days one hour before game time—Friday’s Game 1 is scheduled for 6:30pm Central time, with Game 2 on Saturday at 4:30pm.

Game 3 will be played at Wrigley on Monday, October 9, with Game 4 (if necessary) on Tuesday. If the series goes back to Washington for a Game 5, it will be played on Thursday, October 12, and the Park at Wrigley will host a viewing party for it as well.

Blankets are permitted in the plaza, but outside chairs and alcohol are prohibited; seats will be available for rental inside the park for $5, and food and drink vendors (including alcohol) will be open for service. The viewing parties will take place rain or shine; rain is in the forecast for both Friday and Saturday.

