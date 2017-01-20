The Field Museum is inviting kids and families to spend the night

Sleepovers are the New Year's Eve of childhood, but entertaining five 7-year-olds in the throes of a sugar-fueled frenzy is every parent’s worst nightmare. Don’t fret, The Field Museum will carry some of the sleepover burden during its Dozin’ with the Dinos overnight events.

The program invites children ages 6 to 12 (and a chaperone) or families to explore The Field Museum after hours and see its exhibitions in a whole new light (or at least a different time of day.) The 2017 season of Dozin with the Dinos kicks off this month, with 10 dates to choose from January through May.

Activities include evening workshops such as dissecting owl pellets and getting to know live insects from different parts of the world. Kids can also look forward to a self-guided, lights-out tour of their favorite exhibits (just be sure to bring a flashlight). At the end of the evening, your child will jump in their sleeping bag and catch some Z's inside one of the Field Museum’s exhibitions.

So make yourself a shoo-in for parent of the year by letting Sue the T. rex host your child’s next sleepover. Group, family and individual tickets range from $60 to $90 per person, and can be purchased here.

