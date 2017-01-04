The Field Museum offers free admission throughout February

You have been meaning to take a trip to the Field Museum, but money's tight and your schedule never seems to sync up with those free admission days you've heard so much about. Well, wait no longer. Throughout the entire month of February, Illinois residents will receive free basic admission to the Field Museum and its extensive natural history collections.

Illinois residents must show valid proof of residency when they visit the museum in February to receive free basic admission. And, visitors who want to upgrade to an all-access pass can do so for an extra $25 for adults, $21 for seniors and students, and $18 for children ages 3-11. The all-access pass includes general admission, as well as access to special exhibits (such as Tattoo and Underground Adventure) and a ticket to a one of the museum's 3-D movie screenings.

Free admission is available from 9am to 5pm throughout February, as well as January 4, 5, 16 and January 28-30.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.