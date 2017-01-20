The five best things to do this weekend in Chicago

1. Women’s March on Chicago

Show your support for women’s right (Remember women? The people who make up over half the population?) at the Women’s March on Chicago. Around 60,000 people are expected to attend—join them. (Grant Park, 235 S Columbus Dr, Sat 10am. Free)

2. Support civil rights through laughter

This Inauguration Day, comedians nationwide are raising money for the ACLU with What a Joke: A National Comedy Fest. Tonight’s event features a lineup of some of Chicago’s best up-and-coming stand-ups. (Hideout, 1354 W Wabansia Ave, Fri 9pm. $20)

3. See a comedy legend IRL

John Cleese comes to Chicago this week for a screening of and Q&A session on his iconic film, Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Comedy nerds, this isn’t one to sleep on. (Chicago Theatre, 175 N State St, Sun 3pm. $65-$85)

4. Explore the great outdoors… of Chicago

Enjoy the warm(ish) weather this weekend at Northerly Island for their Polar Adventure Days program. Explore the Northerly Island Natural Area as a small reprieve from city life. (Northerly Island, 1400 S Linn White Dr, Sat 12pm. Free)

5. Just dance it out

Queen! is a staple of Chicago dance parties, featuring the most talented DJs in Chicago. If there were ever a weekend to party on a Sunday night, this is a good one. (Smart Bar, 3730 N Clark St, Sun 9pm. $7)

