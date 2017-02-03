The five best things to do this weekend in Chicago

Christen a brand-new music venue

West Loop’s much-anticipated House of Vans opens its doors tonight, with a very solid lineup: Future Islands, Digable Planets and Noname. Hopefully this eclectic mix of artists sets a strong precedent for future shows at the venue. (House of Vans, 113 N Elizabeth St, Fri 6:30pm. Free with RSVP)

Ring in the Year of the Rooster

Happy Lunar New Year, Chicago! Celebrate Chinese New Year right in the heart of Chinatown. Take in lion dances, a marching band, dragons—the whole dang thing. Chinatown really knows how to throw down for the New Year. (Chinatown, Wentworth Ave and Cermak Rd, Sun 1pm. Free)

See Star Trek IRL

Star Trek legend-turned-internet darling George Takei is gracing the Chicago Theatre with his presence this weekend. Catch a screening of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, followed by a talk from Takei and a Q&A. (Chicago Theatre, 175 N State St, Sat 7:30pm. $65-$85)

Thrown down at East Room

LA-based hip-hop producer Nosaj Thing is taking over East Room on Saturday for an all-night DJ set. Come ready for a weird night of ambient club bangers—you’ll see why Chance the Rapper and Kendrick Lamar like him so much. (East Room, 2354 N Milwaukee Ave, Sat 9pm. $10)

Eat like royalty for a reasonable price

Have you jumped on the fantastic pre-fixe deals at Chicago’s best restaurants yet? Well, hurry up, you’ve only got another week! It might be tight to squeeze in this weekend, but make your reservations now. Check out our full Restaurant Week guide to make your plans. (Various restaurants throughout Chicago, ends Feb 9)

