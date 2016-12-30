The five best things to do this weekend in Chicago

1. Ring in the new year with ping pong

Join Chicago Sport and Social as it rings in the new year at SPiN with a premium open bar, special guest DJs, appetizers and more. (SPiN, 344 N State St, Sat, 8pm. $75.)

2. Take in the lights one last time

Don't miss your last chance to get festive and admire the twinkling lights at Brookfield Zoo's Holiday Magic. See more than one million lights covering the zoo, join in some caroling and participate in family-friendly activities. (Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St, Brookfield, IL, Fri, Sat, 8pm. $17, $12 for children 3–11.)

3. Welcome 2017 mid-day

Once kids are in the picture, staying up until midnight is overrated (and unlikely). Instead, say hello to 2017 at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum's Noon Year's Eve celebration with an apple juice toast and eco-friendly party favors. (Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, 2430 N Cannon Dr, Sat, 11am. $20, kids 3 and up $10.)

4. Really stick to your resolution

So, this is the year you're going to go to the gym and get in shape, right? Turn over a new leaf at the 32nd annual New Year's Day 5K, where you can jog along the Lakefront Trail and into a healthier 2017. (Lincoln Park, Stockton and LaSalle Drives, Sun, 11am. $35–50.)



5. Booty shake through the end of 2016

New Orleans bounce music's "Queen Diva" Big Freedia headlines Chop Shop's New Year's Eve celebration, joined by Har Mar Superstar and local noise pop trio the Cell Phones. (Chop Shop, 2033 W North Ave, Sat, 10pm. $40–175.)



