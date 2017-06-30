  • Blog
The House Theatre sets cast for ‘United Flight 232’ remount

By Kris Vire Posted: Friday June 30 2017, 1:41pm

Photograph: Michael Brosilow
United Flight 232

The House Theatre of Chicago announced in April that it would open its 2017–2018 season this fall with a remount of United Flight 232, the company’s Jeff Award–winning 2016 play based on Laurence Gonzales’s nonfiction book Flight 232: A Story of Disaster and Survival. Now the House has its cast for the encore staging.

Photographs courtesy The House Theatre of Chicago

 

Returning from adapter-director Vanessa Stalling’s original cast are Brenda Barrie, Elana Elyce, Johnny Arena and Alice da Cunha. Joining them in the documentary play, which draws on interviews and news reports about a 1989 airliner crash in Sioux City, Iowa, will be Abu Ansari, Dan Lin, Carlos Olmedo, Mike Tepeli and Jessica Dean Turner. United Flight 232 returns September 1 to October 21 at the Chopin Theatre; tickets ($25–$45) are on sale now.

