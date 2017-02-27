The Lodge is offering a $6,000 cocktail in honor of its 60th anniversary

Outfitted with log cabin-inspired décor, broken-in dive bar trappings and peanut shells on the floor, the Lodge is one of those classic Chicago hold-outs in an area that has been largely taken over by trendy restaurants, nightclubs and retail chains. The bar has been in business for 60 years and it's getting ready to celebrate the milestone with a party and a new cocktail that

Traditionally, the 60th anniversary is the diamond anniversary, which explains why the Lodge has come up with a pricey new cocktail dubbed, "On the Rock." The $6,000 drink features Woodford Reserve's Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey poured over a diamond-shaped piece of ice, as well as a certificate that entitles the bearer to an actual diamond from the Chicago Diamond Center. Proceeds from sales of the cocktail will benefit Misericordia Heart Of Mercy, an organization that assists individuals with developmental disabilities.

The cocktail will be available all year long (so you have plenty of time to save up for one) and will be served at the Lodge's 60th anniversary party on February 27, beginning at 9pm. If you can't afford a cocktail with some bling on the side, you'll be able to enjoy 60-cent beers from local brewer Burnt City and you just might win one of four $60 gift cards that are being given away throughout the night.

