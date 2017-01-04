The rescheduled Walk with Light hits the 606 this weekend

After a winter storm watch forced organizers of the 606’s Walk with Light to postpone the December 11 event, a new date has been set. On Saturday, January 7, the 606 will host its popular Walk with Light event for a second year. Chicagoans are invited to meet at the popular pedestrian and bike path and light up the city trail together.

From 4–5:30pm, visitors can join a procession along the Bloomingdale Trail from Milwaukee/Leavitt Park to Ridgeway Avenue bedecked in their favorite luminescent accessories. “To make it special, we challenge you to find a way to bring light with you,” organizers state on the 606 website. So, get creative and put those extra holiday lights to good use. The only rule (and this should go without saying): no fire!

Afterward, visitors can head to Ridgeway Park (anytime between 5 and 6:30pm) for a post-walk celebration, complete with fire pits, music, warm refreshments, s’mores and light spectacles. Friends of the Bloomingdale Trail will also be holding a winter clothing drive at the Milwaukee/Leavitt, Humboldt Boulevard and Ridgeway Avenue access points. So get rid of some of your unused gear and celebrate the winter walking season with what might be your final trek on the 606 until the weather lets up.

