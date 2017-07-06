  • Blog
The Roustabouts extend Ike Holter’s ‘Put Your House in Order’

By Kris Vire Posted: Thursday July 6 2017, 3:00pm

The Roustabouts’ premiere of Ike Holter’s new play Put Your House in Order—opening a week from tonight, after last Friday’s surprise announcement—went on sale Wednesday morning and sold out all five performances within a day. But here’s another surprise: The company just added six more performances from July 20 to 24. Grab ’em while you can at RoustaboutsChicago.com, and check out the show’s trailer, released earlier this week.

Staff writer
Kris Vire

Kris is a Senior Editor at Time Out Chicago, covering theater and dance, comedy and LGBT events. He can give you the best CTA route to every theater in the city, and you can probably find him at one of them tonight. Follow him on Twitter at @krisvire.

