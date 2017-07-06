The Roustabouts extend Ike Holter’s ‘Put Your House in Order’

The Roustabouts’ premiere of Ike Holter’s new play Put Your House in Order—opening a week from tonight, after last Friday’s surprise announcement—went on sale Wednesday morning and sold out all five performances within a day. But here’s another surprise: The company just added six more performances from July 20 to 24. Grab ’em while you can at RoustaboutsChicago.com, and check out the show’s trailer, released earlier this week.
