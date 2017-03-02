The seven best things to do this weekend in Chicago

1. Cheer on a shopping cart race

The annual quirky, four-wheeled fundraiser, Chiditarod, is taking over Ukrainian Village this weekend. Come out and admire the competitors’ impressive DIY costumes as they race through the West Side in shopping carts. Or, hey, why not participate yourself? (Wolcott Ave and Hubbard St, Sat 12pm. Free)

2. Take a dip in the lake

C’mon, it’s not that cold out…. OK, maybe it is. Jump into Lake Michigan this Sunday at the annual Chicago Polar Plunge, an insane challenge-slash-fundraiser for Special Olympics Chicago. (North Avenue Beach, 1600 N Lake Shore Dr, Sun 10am. Free)

3. Pretend it’s summer at an outdoor music fest

Empty Bottle is shaking off the winter cabin fever a little early with its annual winter block party, Music Frozen Dancing. Catch METZ, Screaming Females and more as attendees thumb their noses at Jack Frost in the (potentially) frigid temps. (Empty Bottle, 1035 N Western Ave, Sat 1pm. Free)

4. Have a drink with your pal, Sue

This weekend is your chance to check “Get drunk with a dinosaur” off of your lifetime bucket list, as Chicago Beer Festival takes over the Field Museum this Saturday. Sample dozens of craft beers at the gorgeous natural history museum all evening long. (Field Museum, 1400 S Lake Shore Dr, Sat 8pm. $50-$60)

5. Two words: Treat yourself

Indulge in life’s finer things (read: chocolate, massages, more chocolate) at Time Out Chicago’s event, Treat Yo’ Self. C’mon, you deserve an afternoon of pampering. (Artifact Events, 4325 N Ravenswood Ave, Sun 11:30am-1:30pm, 2-4pm. $30)

6. Eat so many wings you’ll fly away

Chicago’s Best WingFest takes over UIC Pavilion this weekend, for a full afternoon of live music, games, craft beer, and of course, chicken wings. There’s even, fittingly, a wing-eating contest. Do you dare? (UIC Pavilion, 525 S Racine Ave, Sun 1pm. $50, VIP $100)

7. Celebrate Chicago’s 180th birthday

That makes our city older than most sea turtles, right? The Chicago History Museum is throwing a family-friendly party for our city’s birthday. Swing by for crafts, snacks, storytelling and a healthy dose of history. (Chicago History Museum, 1601 N Clark St, Sat 10am. Free)

