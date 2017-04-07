The seven best things to do this weekend in Chicago

"The Presidential Library Project: Black Presidential Imaginary" surmises the plans of the Obama Presidential Center coming to Jackson Park in 2020. The project presents a series of visual works, discussions and performances on the topic. (Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S Cornell Ave, Fri, Sat 9am–5pm, Sun 12pm–5pm.Free)

CHIRP Radio invites you to an afternoon of browsing vinyl and vintage décor, drinking Dark Matter Coffee and craft beers, and dancing to jams from fantastic guest DJs. What better way to spend a lazy Saturday afternoon? (Plumbers Union Hall, 1340 W Washington Blvd, Sat 8am-6pm. $7 general admission, $25 early admission)

Yeah, we know it’s spring already, but Handmade Market doesn’t need to adhere by your definition of “season." This weekend marks the last market until the fall, so swing by the Bottle for homemade crafts made by local artists. (The Empty Bottle, 1035 N Western Ave, Sat 12pm–4pm.)

British rockers the Psychedelic Furs are playing the hits at Thalia Hall this weekend. The band's sound is a perfect encapsulation of the ‘80s zeitgeist—John Hughes even named Pretty In Pink after one of its songs. (Thalia Hall, 1807 S Allport Ave, Sat 8pm. $37—only available at the door)

The Chicago Philharmonic wraps up its love-themed season with their Paths of Passion program. The lineup includes Antonin Dvorak, Franz Waxman, and Dmitri Shostakovich’s various explorations of love and loss. (Northwestern University, Pick-Staiger Concert Hall, 50 Arts Circle Dr in Evanston, Sun 3pm. $10–$75)

Getting out on a Sunday night can be hard, but seeing Queen! is totally worth the groggy Monday morning. Hit up this legendary weekly dance party at the equally legendary Smart Bar. (Smart Bar, 3730 N Clark St, Sun 9pm. $10)

Goofy rocker Delicate Steve brings his cartoonish guitar riffs to Lincoln Hall on Sunday. It’s hard not to be in a good mood after an evening with this joyful musician. (Lincoln Hall, 2424 N Lincoln Ave, Sun 8pm. $12)

