The six best things to do in Chicago this weekend

1. Hang with the hipsters

Baltimore’s Dan Deacon headlines the Empty Bottle this weekend, bringing his particular brand of upbeat “weirdtronica” back to Chicago. Come ready to bop your head and sip a PBR tallboy. (Empty Bottle, 1035 N Western Ave, Sun 9pm. $15)

2. Catch an eye-opening talk

Chicago Humanities Festival invited the parents of the late Trayvon Martin, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, to speak as a part of their winter programming. What better way to celebrate Black History Month than to be educated and empowered? (DuSable Museum of African-American History, 740 E 56th Pl, Fri 6pm. $15-$20)

3. Take advantage of the three-day weekend

It can be tough to drag yourself out to Queen!, Smart Bar’s Sunday night dance party. But that’s why three-day weekends exist! Take advantage of Presidents' Day weekend by dancing your ass off at one of Chicago’s best parties. (Smart Bar, 3730 N Clark St, Sun 9pm. $7)

4. Make it a Sunday Funday

Itching for a summer street festival? Two Brothers Brewing Co. is throwing the next best thing, a Cabin Fever Party at their Warrenville headquarters. I know, it’s out in the ’burbs, but an afternoon of fresh-tapped Two Brothers beer is worth the trek. (Two Brothers Brewing Company, 30W315 Calumet Ave W in Warrenville, Sun 11am. $5)

5. Go heavy on the brown liquor

Fancy yourself a good drinker? Channel your inner Ron Swanson at the River North Whiskey Festival, where you can choose more than 50 varieties of whiskey, bourbon and scotch. (Old Crow Smokehouse, 149 N Kinzie St, Sat 1pm. $50-$60)

6. See a funk legend perform

George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic bring their Mardi Gras tour to Chicago this weekend. Clinton may be 75 years old, but the frontman sure knows how to bring the house down. (Thalia Hall, 1807 S Allport St, Sun 8pm. $38-$58)

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.