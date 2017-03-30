The six best things to do this weekend in Chicago

1. Laugh with Chicago improv legends

Chicago Improv Festival wraps up this weekend, with some of the city’s strongest performers rounding out the event. If you can, snag tickets to Adsit & Dratch—That’s 30 Rock’s Scott Adsit and Debbie Downer herself, Rachel Dratch. (Athenaeum Theatre and Stage 773, 2936 N Southport Ave and 1225 W Belmont Ave, respectively. Fri–Sun, various times. $10–$20)

2. See the buzziest documentaries

DOC10 Film Festival brings an impressive slate of new documentaries to Davis Theater, with topics ranging from whales to JonBenet Ramsey. While you’re there, swing by CarbonArc, the Davis’ sleek new restaurant and bar. (Davis Theater, 4614 N Lincoln Ave, Fri–Sun, various times. $10)

3. Loosen your belt a few notches

Ditch your vegan friends for the weekend and live it up at Baconfest, an unabashed celebration of everyone’s favorite breakfast meat. Time Out Chicago’s own Elizabeth Atkinson will be judging the bacon-off. (UIC Forum, 725 W Roosevelt Rd, Fri 7pm; Sat noon, 7pm. $100)

4. Go on an ice cream and shopping binge

Celebrate April Fool’s Day with Jeni’s, a boozy milkshake bar and shopping Chicago’s best vintage vendors at the Vintage Ice Cream Social. Sure, it doesn’t feel quite spring-y yet, but how could you turn down ice cream? (Festive Collective, 3279 W Armitage Ave, Sat 10am–5pm. Free)

5. Pretend it’s still St. Patrick’s Day

The Shamrock Shuffle may have gotten bumped back to April, but think of it as an excuse to keep the shenanigans going. Whether you’re racing, running casually or just there to cheer, the annual race is a city favorite. (Grant Park, 337 E Randolph St, Sun 8:30am. $50)

6. Get schooled on cocktails

Whether you’re a cocktail aficionado or just like drinking 'em, Chicago Cocktail Summit is not to be missed. Learn everything from mixing your own drinks at home to building a beverage program. (Logan Theatre, 2624 N Milwaukee Ave, Sun, Mon 10am–5pm. $15–$50)

