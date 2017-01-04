The three best things to do today in Chicago

1. Immerse yourself in natural history

Bring your Illinois ID to the Field Museum today for free basic admission! Unfortunately, to see exhibits like Tattoo and the Terracotta Warriors you’ll have to pay for the Discover pass—but hey, a discount’s a discount, right? (Field Museum, 1400 S Lake Shore Dr, 9am–5pm. Free basic admission)

2. See improvised comedy at its finest

There’s a lot of great improv in Chicago, but TJ Jagodowski and Dave Pasquesi are genuinely brilliant performers. Dip your toes into longform improv comedy (born in Chicago!) at their weekly iO show, TJ & Dave. (iO Theater, 1501 N Kingsbury St, 10:30pm. $10)

3. Take in punk rock painting

See how contemporary abstract artists channel ‘90s punk feminism in MCA DNA: Riot Grrrls. Just remember: Girls to the front. (Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E Chicago Ave, 10am–5pm. $12)

