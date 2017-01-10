The three best things to do today in Chicago

1. Experience the outdoors, indoors

The Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum is free all week! Make good on your New Year’s resolution to get out more and take in the butterflies at the Nature Museum. (Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, 2430 N Cannon Dr, 9am-5pm. Free.)

2. Watch President Obama’s Farewell Address

If you were one of the lucky people who got tickets to President Obama’s speech at McCormick Place tonight, well, lucky you. For the rest of us, we’ll just be watching at home, or at viewing parties like the one tonight at Sidetrack. (Sidetrack, 3349 N Halsted St, 8pm-midnight. Free.)

3. Take yourself to church—wait, no, not really

Just kidding, unless Steppenwolf is your personal church. The Christians dissects the theology of an evangelical megachurch, and its relation to greater American culture. (Steppenwolf Theatre Company, 1650 N Halsted St, 7:30pm. $20-$89)

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.