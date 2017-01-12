The three best things to do today in Chicago

1. Dance to visionary local music

Evanston native Ezra Furman brings his lyrical talents and electro-indie-punk beats to Lincoln Hall tonight. This isn’t a Tomorrow Never Knows act you’ll want to miss; come ready to dance. (Lincoln Hall, 2424 N Lincoln Ave, 9pm. $15)

2. Laugh your guts out

Celebrate the one-year anniversary of comedy meets noise music meets blood, guts and gore at Helltrap Nightmare: Birthday Funeral. This installment of Sarah Sherman’s monthly show is part of Tomorrow Never Knows. (Hideout, 1354 W Wabansia Ave, 9pm. $12)

3. Take a spin around the rink

Get out and enjoy the not-totally-freezing weather with a slide around the Millennium Park ice rink. With the holidays over and “real life” back in full force, the crowds shouldn’t be too bad. (Millennium Park, McCormick Tribune Ice Rink, 11 N Michigan Ave, 12pm-8pm. Free, $12 skate rental)

