The three best things to do today in Chicago

1. Catch up on awards season movies

Logan Theatre has a full lineup of buzzy movies right now: Moonlight, La La Land, Manchester by the Sea and Rogue One are all screening this week. Catch one of these tonight so you’ll have something to say come Oscar night. (Logan Theatre, 2646 N Milwaukee Ave, check here for movie times. $8.50.)

2. Laugh with Chicago comedians out on the coasts

The delightfully weird and skilled improv duo Seriously Unprepared (Jo Scott and Jeff Murdoch) bring iO alumni back to the building in their show, Seriously Unprepared Presents: Lives of the Prepared. The duo will FaceTime with performers like Chris Redd, Conner O’Malley and more. (iO Chicago, 1501 N Kingsbury St, 8pm. $12.)

3. Take a deep dive into contemporary art

Explore the blurry line between art and reality in the MCA exhibit Above, Before & After. The collection of two- and three-dimensional pieces challenge the viewer’s perception of art. (Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E Chicago Ave, 10am-5pm. $12 suggested admission.)

