The three best things to do today in Chicago

1. Catch a fantasy musical parody

With no new episodes of Game of Thrones until June, you could use your fix. Iconic musical improv group Baby Wants Candy serves up Thrones! The Musical Parody, a send-up of the fantasy show that every superfan will love. Especially since winter is—wait for it—here. (Apollo Theater, 2540 N Lincoln Ave, 7:30pm. $36-$59)

2. Go walking in a winter wonderland

A trek out to Lisle on a winter night can be daunting for city-dwellers, but Illumination: Tree Lights is totally worth it. Take a stroll through a woodsy winter wonderland at the Morton Arboretum tonight. (Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Rte 53, 5pm-9pm. $22 adult, $14 child)

3. Explore the natural world…while still indoors

"Diana Thater: The Sympathetic Imagination "uses large-scale video installations to immerse viewers in the natural world. It’s a quick band-aid for any Chicago winter stir-craziness you’ve already got brewing. Plus, Queen of Comedy Julia Louis-Dreyfus saw it last week, and I encourage you to blindly follow her lead. (Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E Chicago Ave, 10am-5pm. $12 suggested donation)

