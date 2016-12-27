The three best things to do today in Chicago

1. Peek into historical ChicagoSmart Museum of Art’s exhibition There Was A Whole Collection Made: Photography from Lester and Betty Guttman displays a vast collection of rare, 19th century photos, once owned by Hyde Park residents Lester and Betty Guttman. Prepare for a lot of photos of rich people staring blankly into the camera, because 1800s. (Smart Museum of Art, 5550 S Greenwood Ave, 10am-5pm. Free.)

2. Show off your FRIENDS knowledge

Joe’s weekly trivia night is on Tuesday (not Wednesday) this week, so tonight’s the night to regurgitate your Phoebeisms with the Joeys and Monicas in your own life. Or, like, friends of yours with different names. (Joe’s Bar, 940 W Weed St, 8pm. Free, but make reservations.)

3. Catch a national art tour’s Chicago stop

I’m going to keep telling you to go to Art AIDS America because it’s a stunning look at how culture, art and nature create our shared history. And also because there’s a good taco place across the street. (Alphawood Gallery, 2401 N Halsted St, 11am-6pm. Free.)

