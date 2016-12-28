The three best things to do today in Chicago

1. Take in…even MORE lights at another zoo

Don’t let ZooLights at the Lincoln Park Zoo get all the attention—Holiday Magic at Brookfield Zoo doesn’t skimp on the LED lights either. Bring the family to Brookfield to explore the zoo at night, complete with magic shows, light shows and more. (Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st Street, Brookfield, IL. 4-9pm. $17, $12 for children 3-11.)

2. Light the menorah in the heart of downtown

Now that Christkindlmarket has cleared out of Daley Plaza, join the Chabad of the Loop and Gold Coast in celebrating the fifth night of Hanukkah. (Daley Plaza, 50 W Washington St, 5:15-7pm. Free.)

3. Catch the annual A Christmas Carol

Larry Yando’s portrayal of Scrooge is as integral to Chicago Christmas as driving out to the suburbs to drunkenly argue with your relatives about the Illinois budget. (Goodman Theatre, 170 N Dearborn, 2pm and 7:30pm. $25-$102.)

