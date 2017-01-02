The three best things to do today in Chicago

1. Take in some culture

Today's your last chance to see Parsons & Charlesworth: Spectacular Vernacular at the Cultural Center. Explore how we use and design objects in this compelling exhibition. (Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E Washington St, 8am-7pm. Free.)

2. Go walking in an indoor wonderland

Take the kids down to Navy Pier (we know, but trust us, they’ll have fun) for their annual Winter WonderFest. You get a full winter carnival without standing around outside—talk about a win-win. (Navy Pier, 600 E Grand Ave, 10am-8pm. Admission $10, activity tickets $25.)

3. Zip around the Skating Ribbon

Got the day off? Lace up your skates under the skyline down at Millennium Park. Definitely try the Skating Ribbon at Maggie Daley if you haven’t yet—regular oval ice rinks are like, so over. (Maggie Daley Park, 337 E Randolph St, noon-8pm. Free; skate rental $12.)

