The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Fri, Aug 11

1. Take a road trip to the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, which runs until August 20. It’s open from 7am to midnight daily, and adult admission is $10.

2. Tickets are still available to see beloved singer-songwriter Billy Joel at Wrigley Field tonight. Tickets start at $99 and the show begins at 8pm.

3. Celebrate the city’s signature sausage at Chicago Hot Dog Fest outside the Chicago History Museum this weekend. Entry is free, and the fest runs from 11am to 9pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.