The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Fri, Aug 18

1. The Northwest Side’s Edison Park Fest begins tonight, with a carnival, food and drink vendors and tribute bands all weekend long. The free event starts at 5pm at Northwest Highway and Ottawa Avenue.

2. Celebrate Italian-American music, food and culture at Festa Italiana in Little Italy. The festival starts at 5pm at Ashland Avenue and Taylor Street, and admission is a $5 suggested donation.

3. See some of Chicago’s finest standup comedians perform at the always-funny Lincoln Lodge show tonight at Subterranean. Performances start at 8pm and entry is a $10 suggested donation.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.