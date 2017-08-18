  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Fri, Aug 18

By Grace Perry Posted: Friday August 18 2017, 12:01am

Photograph courtesy of Edison Park Fest
Edison Park Fest

1. The Northwest Side’s Edison Park Fest begins tonight, with a carnival, food and drink vendors and tribute bands all weekend long. The free event starts at 5pm at Northwest Highway and Ottawa Avenue.

2. Celebrate Italian-American music, food and culture at Festa Italiana in Little Italy. The festival starts at 5pm at Ashland Avenue and Taylor Street, and admission is a $5 suggested donation.

3. See some of Chicago’s finest standup comedians perform at the always-funny Lincoln Lodge show tonight at Subterranean. Performances start at 8pm and entry is a $10 suggested donation.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

 

Staff writer
By Grace Perry 330 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

