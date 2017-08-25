  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Fri, Aug 25

By Grace Perry Posted: Friday August 25 2017, 12:01am

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Fri, Aug 25
Photograph courtesy Interscope

1. Pop superstar Lady Gaga is playing Wrigley Field tonight at 7pm. Tickets are still available starting at $152 each.

2. Wizard World Comic Con kicks off tonight at at 5pm at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Tickets range from $40 to $70 per day, and weekend passes are $95.

3. The Logan Square Food Social brings delicious food, Revolution beer and a live music lineup programmed by the Empty Bottle to Humboldt Boulevard. It begins tonight at 5pm and entry is a $5 suggested donation.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

 

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Grace Perry 341 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest