The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Fri, Aug 25

1. Pop superstar Lady Gaga is playing Wrigley Field tonight at 7pm. Tickets are still available starting at $152 each.

2. Wizard World Comic Con kicks off tonight at at 5pm at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Tickets range from $40 to $70 per day, and weekend passes are $95.

3. The Logan Square Food Social brings delicious food, Revolution beer and a live music lineup programmed by the Empty Bottle to Humboldt Boulevard. It begins tonight at 5pm and entry is a $5 suggested donation.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.