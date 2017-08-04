The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Fri, Aug 4

1. Iconic movie score composer Hans Zimmer performs at Allstate Arena in Rosemont tonight. Tickets are available starting at $80, and the show starts at 8pm.

2. Classic crooner Tony Bennett performs at Ravinia tonight at 8:30pm. Lawn and seated tickets are still available, starting at $38.

3. The Flashback Weekend Chicago Horror Convention begins today at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare. Day passes are $30.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.